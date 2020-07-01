Flash Flood Watch: more heavy storms Wednesday evening

A batch of heavy storms moving into Northwest Alabama and Southern Middle Tennessee Wednesday evening brings another round of heavy rain, gusty winds, and intense lightning. A few severe storms are possible: mainly west of Interstate 65 through 10 PM.



East of I-65 through Huntsville, Guntersville, Scottsboro and Fort Payne, storms will not be as widespread; the chance of redevelopment here is small over-all. Much of the green-highlighted region below will see NO rain at all tonight.

The National Weather Service posted a Flash Flood Watch through 10 PM Wednesday:

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN HUNTSVILLE HAS ISSUED A * FLASH FLOOD WATCH FOR A PORTION OF NORTHWEST ALABAMA, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, COLBERT, FRANKLIN, LAUDERDALE AND LAWRENCE. * UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING * A ROUND OF THUNDERSTORMS AND SHOWERS WILL MOVE SOUTHEAST ACROSS THE AREA EARLY THIS EVENING. RAINFALL AMOUNTS OF 1 TO 3 INCHES IN A SHORT PERIOD OF TIME ARE EXPECTED. * SATURATED SOILS FROM EARLIER HEAVY RAINFALL EARLIER TODAY AND LAST NIGHT WILL LEAD TO A FAVORABLE SITUATION FOR FLASH FLOODING TO DEVELOP FROM THIS UPCOMING RAINFALL.

The risk of storms decreases for the rest of the week and the Fourth of July weekend!

-Jason

