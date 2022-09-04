The National Weather Service in Huntsville has issued a Flood Flood Watch for the Tennessee Valley through 7 pm Monday evening. After seeing flash flooding on Sunday, more rainfall is on the way Sunday night into Monday. While some locations only received a small amount of rainfall, others saw an excessive amount! The highest rain totals ranged from five to close to eight inches!

Excessive runoff may result in more flooding problems for rivers, streams, creeks, and other low-lying areas. Additional rounds of heavy rain are expected in the next 24 hours.

For The National Weather Service In Huntsville:

WHAT…

WHERE…