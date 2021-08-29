Flash Flood Watch Issued Ahead of Hurricane Ida’s Landfall

The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued the following:
…FLASH FLOOD WATCH FROM 7 AM MONDAY UNTIL 7 PM TUESDAY
- WHAT…Flash Flood Watch
- WHERE…Marion & Winston counties in Northwestern Alabama
- WHEN…From 7 am Monday until 7 pm Tuesday
- IMPACTS…Rainfall amounts of 2-5″ with locally higher amounts associated with Hurricane Ida will result in the potential for Flash Flooding
- PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…Monitor your latest forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
The National Weather Service in Huntsville has issued the following:
…FLASH FLOOD WATCH FROM 1 PM MONDAY UNTIL 1 AM WEDNESDAY…
- WHAT…Flash Flood Watch
- WHERE…Colbert, Cullman, Franklin, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Limestone, Madison, & Morgan counties in Northern Alabama; along with Lincoln county in Southern Middle Tennessee
- WHEN…From 1 pm Monday until 1 am Wednesday
- IMPACTS…Widespread moderate to locally heavy rainfall will occur across the entire region from late Monday night through late Tuesday night, as the remnants of Hurricane Ida track through the Tennessee Valley. Storm total rainfall amounts will range from 1.5-2″ in Northeast Alabama to between 3-4″ across much of Northwest Alabama.
- PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…Monitor your latest forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
The National Weather Service in Nashville has issued the following:
…FLASH FLOOD WATCH FROM 7 PM MONDAY UNTIL 1 AM TUESDAY…
- WHAT…Flash Flood Watch
- WHERE…Giles, Lawrence, & Wayne counties in Southern Middle Tennessee
- WHEN…From 7 pm Monday until 1 am Tuesday
- IMPACTS…Widespread heavy rainfall associated with the remnants of Hurricane Ida are expected to effect portions of Middle Tennessee beginning Monday evening through late Tuesday night. Rainfall amounts between 2-4″ can be expected with locally higher amounts possible. Prolonged heavy rainfall could lead to flash flooding issues.
- PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…Monitor your latest forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
Hurricane Ida has strengthened to a dangerous Category 4 Hurricane and is expected to make landfall on Sunday
Hurricane Ida will bring the potential for heavy rainfall for the start of the new week