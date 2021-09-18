Flash Flood Watch in Effect for Northern Alabama Through Sunday Evening

The National Weather Service in Huntsville has issued the following:
…FLASH FLOOD WATCH UNTIL 7 PM SUNDAY EVENING…
- WHAT…Flash Flood Watch
- WHERE…Colbert, Dekalb, Franklin, Jackson, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Limestone, Madison, Marshall, & Morgan counties in Alabama. In southern Middle Tennessee, Franklin, Lincoln, & Moore counties.
- WHEN…Through 7 pm Sunday evening
- IMPACTS…Multiple rounds of heavy showers and thunderstorms this morning through Sunday evening are expected to produce flash flooding across the area. Widespread 3-4 inches of is forecast with localized higher amounts possible. Efficient rainfall rates may exceed 2 inches/hr. Runoff may also lead to rises on area rivers, creeks, and streams.
- PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warning be issued.
The National Weather Service in Nashville has issued the following:
- WHERE…Giles, Lawrence, & Wayne counties in Southern Middle Tennessee
- IMPACTS…Numerous showers and thunderstorms are expected to produce moderate to heavy rainfall today, with a break in the rain tonight before more rain falls on Sunday. Rainfall totals of 1-3 inches are expected through Sunday, with locally higher amounts of 4-6 inches possible, which may lead to flash flooding.
- PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warning be issued.