This Flash Flood Watch includes Lauderdale, Colbert, Franklin, Marion, Lawrence, Winston, Morgan, Cullman, and Marshall counties until 7 pm.

Turn Around, Don’t Drown!!

When approaching a flooded road, don’t try it! Parts of the Shoals are over five inches of rain in the last eight days! It won’t take much to cause more problems.

