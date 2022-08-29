A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for central Lauderdale County until 10:15 Monday evening. A strong thunderstorm has been nearly stationary over this portion of Lauderdale County for an extended period of time producing very heavy rainfall. This area has already seen 1 to 2.5 inches of rain in an hour. The storm that is producing the heavy rain will remain over this area for another couple of hours, leading to an additional 1 to 2 inches possible.

There is ample moisture in place for these showers and storms to tap into, leading to torrential rainfall. This heavy rainfall will lead to ponding on roadways, flooding in low-lying areas, and flash flooding. If you are out driving this evening, use caution, as the sunsets it becomes difficult to spot a flooded roadway. If you come across a flooded road, turn around and find an alternate route.