Flash Flood Threat Continues Through This Evening

Heavy storms are moving into Alabama, and will continue to drop torrential rain over areas that already saw a good bit of rain earlier in the day.

These storms will drop torrential rain, and could lead to additional flash flooding through this evening. Rainfall rates could exceed 2″ per hour, and some spots might see an additional 1-2″ of rain through this evening.

Those yellow swaths on the map are where the model is suggesting rainfall totals close to 2″. Keep in mind that’s a model interpretation, not a forecast. We do however, expect a few of those 1-2″ swaths to pop up through this evening. In those spots, flash flooding will be possible.

Remember to turn around, don’t drown. Never drive through a flooded roadway.

