March Climate Data

We’re almost halfway through the month of March so I thought we’d take a look at some stats for the weather so far this month.

March’s average monthly temperature is 54.2 degrees for Huntsville, which takes into account the low and high temperatures. The average snowfall for the month is half an inch and the average rainfall is 5.39 inches.

So far this month, the average temperature is 52.4 degrees. While this is cooler than the monthly average, it’s actually 0.5 degrees warmer than the average to date.

The city has seen two inches of snow which is above the average of 0.3 inches to date.

Rainfall is also above average, with 2.6 inches in Huntsville. The average-to-date rainfall is 2.48 inches.

Above-average temperatures are favored through the next one to two weeks in our area and rainfall also looks to be above average. Here are the latest maps from the Climate Prediction Center.