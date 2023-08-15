The month of August has really been an active, humid, and soggy one so far across the Tennessee Valley.

So far the month of August has brought multiple rounds of severe weather, extreme heat, oppressive humidity, and even a tornado to the area. The high humidity is what led to the excessive heat and heat index values over 100 degrees. Multiple rounds of severe weather produced extensive wind damage across the area and an EF0 tornado near Brigadoon in Limestone County.

So far this month, the region has been stuck in an active weather pattern. A hot and humid air mass was in control of the region, leading to multiple rounds of storms. The majority of the severe weather risks this month came were associated MCSs’ or clusters of intense thunderstorms capable of producing damaging winds and frequent lightning.

When we break down the severe warnings issued for the area so far, there have been 56 severe thunderstorm warnings, five flash flood warnings, and one tornado warning. The official criteria for a severe thunderstorm warning are winds in excess of 58 mph, one-inch hail, and/or a tornado. From the first to the 15th, 60% of the month had at least one or more warnings issued. There were only four days when severe thunderstorm warnings were not issued.

Comparison to August 2022:

When looking at climatological data for the month of August to date, Huntsville has recorded nearly 4.6 inches of rain. Usually by this time of the month, the normal rainfall for Huntsville is 1.77 inches. Comparing the total rainfall to date to 2022, we have received nearly 2.5 inches more.

When it comes to temperatures while it may seem like it has been overly hot temperatures, the average temperature is 79.7 degrees. This is just over a degree cooler than normal for this time of the month. The main reason it has felt so hot this month is because of the dew point values well into the 70s leading to heat index values well over 100 degrees.

Heading into the second half of August, the area is forecast to see another warmup. Stick with the Weather Authority for the latest forecast update.