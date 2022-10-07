First Frost Of The Season Possible This Weekend

Heading into the weekend, the Tennessee Valley will experience some of the coldest air of the season so far! On Friday, a cold front tracked through the region filtering in colder and drier air. This will help set the stage for highs near 70 Saturday and temperatures by Sunday morning in the upper 30s for some!

Saturday night, is when we will experience the coldest air in our area! The abundance of dry air in place will lead to mostly clear skies and limited cloud cover. The combination of clear skies and calm winds will support radiational cooling. Lows will range from the mid to upper 30s; the coldest air is expected in southern middle Tennessee. Areas of patchy frost will be possible, so make sure to bring small plants indoors.

Earliest Freezes On Record For The Tennessee Valley

As of Friday evening, no weather alerts have been issued but stick with the Weather Authority for the latest! For a Frost Advisory to be issued temperatures need to range from 33 to 36 degrees leading to widespread frost.

How Does Frost Form?

Frost can best be described as the formation of thin ice crystals on a surface. During the day, the sun will heat the surface of the earth. As the sun sets, the warm air will rise and the air right above the surface will begin to cool. As temperatures fall below or near freezing, 32 degrees, ice crystals will begin to form on the surface of vegetation.

Here in northern Alabama, the average first frost occurs before the end of October. The earliest frost on record for Huntsville was on October 9th, 2000.