The official high in Huntsville on Sunday, May 15, 2022, was 92 degrees, making it the first day of the year that Huntsville reached 90 degrees.

The average first 90+ degree day typically occurs on May 20th, meaning that this year’s occurrence is fairly typical. The last time that Huntsville hit 90 degrees or above was on August 29, 2021.

The earliest recorded 90-degree day in Huntsville was on March 24, 1929. The latest first 90-degree day recorded was on June 25, 1983.

Muscle Shoals also had their first 90-degree day today. A high of 90 was recorded today, with the average first 90-degree day occurring on May 20th.

Their last 90-degree day was on September 13, 2021. The earliest Muscle Shoals recorded a 90-degree day was on March 24, 1910. The lastest first recording of a 90-degree day was on June 29, 1900.