Lots of control burns are ongoing across parts of the Southeast today. That’s led to a hazy sky across parts of North Alabama.

Interesting to see how the plumes of smoke vary from place to place. It's hazy in Huntsville, Decatur and Albertville – not so much on the Tenn. River in Florence. #valleywx pic.twitter.com/wtir2bZAGP — Jason Simpson (@simpsonwhnt) March 9, 2021

We don’t expect this smoke to become dense enough around here at any point to cause air quality issues, but if the sky has a milky hue to it over the next several days, control burns are probably why.

