While the strong winds will bring a cold snap to the Tennessee Valley, it will also lead to an enhanced fire threat heading into Tuesday.

The National Weather Service has issued a Fire Weather Watch from 10 am to 7 pm Tuesday for all of North Alabama. This means that dangerous fire conditions have been recognized for for the area that could lead to rapid fire spread.

A Fire Weather Watch is issued when the wind is forecast to be sustained from 10-15 mph with gusts upwards of 25 mph. Along with the strong winds, the extremely dry conditions (relative humidity less than 25 percent), will support rapid fire spread.

A statewide Fire Alert remains in effect until further notice due to the recent lack of rainfall and the extensive drought conditions across the state. Here in North Alabama, no burn permits area being issued.

Keeping checking back with the Weather Authority for updates. Any little change to the current forecast could lead to the area being upgraded to a Red Flag Warning.