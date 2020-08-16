‘Fire tornado’ spotted in Loyalton, Calif., prompting first tornado warning for the pyrocumulus vortex

A wildfire located in Loyalton, California — about 25 miles northwest of Reno, Nevada — produced pyrocumulus clouds that eventually generated a tornado within on Saturday afternoon.

At approximately 2:50pm Pacific Time Saturday, the National Weather Service in Reno issued a tornado warning the Loyalton Wildfire:

It’s important to note that this is not the first ever firenado to form, but rather the first to have a tornado warning issued for it for the express purposes of warning a pyro-tornado.

In August 2018, the Carr fire near Redding, California also fired up a firenado, which was rated an EF-3 with wind gusts as high as 143 miles per hour.

Below are reports of the pyro-tornado — also known as a ‘fire tornado’ or ‘firenado’ throughout social media.

Pyrocumulus FIRENADO timelapse

Date: Aug 15,2020

Time: 2:06 PM

Location: CA State Hwy intersection 395 and 70#loyaltonfire#firenado pic.twitter.com/8YuIssdKg9 — Barry Winston (@BSWinston) August 16, 2020

@NWSReno Looks like there was a touchdown associated with that tornado warning from the #LoyaltonFire pic.twitter.com/uJkWltURqn — Geoffrey Burtner (@DVRockJockey) August 16, 2020