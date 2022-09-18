Hurricane Fiona made landfall in Puerto Rico Sunday afternoon at 2:20 in the afternoon, Central Time. Landfall was observed on the extreme southwest coast of Puerto Rico, near Punta Tocon. At the time of landfall maximum winds were at 85 mph and the pressure was 986 millibar. The island is experiencing 100 percent power failure.

Hurricane Fiona makes landfall in southwest Puerto Rico, could bring ‘catastrophic flooding’

Heavy rain continues to fall over Puerto Rico as the outer bands wrap in. Totals are forecast to range from 12 to 16 inches with isolated higher amounts possible. The heavy rain has already led to river levels over 20 feet for the majority of the rivers. As of Sunday evening, Rio Grande De Loiza has the highest river level. Catastrophic flooding is ongoing and will likely lead to mudslides.

With the 7 pm update Sunday afternoon, Fiona continues to slowly meander towards the west-northwest at nine miles per hour. Maximum winds remain at 85 mph, with higher gusts occurring. The track of the hurricane will continue to slowly move west before shifting northward. As this system travels over the open waters of the Atlantic, it will further strengthen to potentially a category three hurricane.

Remembering Major Hurricane Maria

In 2017, Hurricane Maria produced catastrophic damage in Puerto Rico. Just before the center of Maria made landfall, the extreme winds destroyed the radar site. The intense winds also led to structural damage along with 80 percent of the power poles and transmission lines coming down. By the end of 2018, 65 percent of the power was restored in Puerto Rico.

Most of Puerto Rico is still trying to recover and rebuild after the destruction Maria caused. A metal bridge, that finally opened after Maria, has been swept away from flood waters thanks to Hurricane Fiona.