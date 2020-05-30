Fingers Crossed For Falcon Launch This Afternoon

The first scheduled launch of the SpaceX Falcon 9 was scrubbed Wednesday due to thunderstorms in the area.

So, today is the second attempt at a launch, and again, weather could be a factor. Scattered thunderstorms are again likely to develop around Florida’s Space Coast this afternoon.

Storms could again scrub launch

Hopefully, there’s a window of opportunity for launch. The official forecast from the 45th Air Force Weather Squadron has about a 50% chance of weather that would lead to a scrub for today’s launch, and a 40% chance for weather that would lead to a scrub Sunday. Keep in mind though, that the forecast Wednesday was only a 40% chance of weather that would cause a scrub, so there’s a chance we don’t get the launch done this weekend. Hopefully though, the weather cooperates and the launch is successful.

Download Live Alert 19 for iOS or Android.

– Alex Puckett

Follow me on Twitter and Facebook