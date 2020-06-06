Finally Hitting 90°? Hottest Weekend Of 2020 So Far In Huntsville

Summer weather is finally here, and Huntsville looks to finally hit 90° for the first time in 2020.

Hot and Humid this weekend

It will be the latest first 90° day in Huntsville since 2003.

It won’t just be hot, but humid as well, and that means the heat index will be back in full force! It will feel more like 95° Saturday and Sunday afternoon.



Heat index in the mid to upper 90s this weekend

For those who aren’t quite ready to dive into the sweltering summer weather, there is some cooler and wetter weather next week. Get the details in our forecast discussion.

Download Live Alert 19 for iOS or Android.

– Alex Puckett

Follow me on Twitter and Facebook