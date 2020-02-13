Finally A Drier Pattern Heading To the Tennessee Valley

A Much Awaited Dry Stretch Just Around the Corner

After a soggy start to 2020 including a February where it seemed it wouldn’t stop raining, we finally have a drier weather pattern in the forecast. Rain exits the Tennessee Valley early Thursday with cooler and drier air moving for the next several days. Some of the rain numbers are eye popping for sure. Here are a few for 2020 and how the rain calendar looks for February.

We’ve only had two dry days in the month of February with a grand total of 7.20″ at Huntsville International Airport





We have already passed the average monthly total by a long shot. Hard to believe 2019 was even wetter!



Now to the cooler temperatures! Readings will fall all day behind our cold front. We’ll go from the 50s early into the 40s by late in the day. Winds will be gusty over 20 mph at times. Look for temperatures to dip into the 30s after sunset making way for a much colder Friday morning.



A dry northwest flow brings in cooler air this afternoon into early Friday



Now to the best news, rain chances are GONE this afternoon through most of the week! Finally a break in the widespread rain. It will be chilly, but I think we will take it! Nice to see 0% in the rain forecast. Next week rain returns.

No rain Thursday afternoon through most of the weekend!

Click here for the latest forecast discussion