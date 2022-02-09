It is feeling like Spring across the Tennessee Valley this week even though the official start is still 39 days away! The current weather pattern we are in right now is keeping the sunshine around but is also leading to mild temperatures. Winds sustained out of the south/southwest are leading to an increase of warm air into the region.

The average temperature for February 9th through 12th here in Huntsville is 56 degrees. Thanks to the wind direction and the abundance of sunshine we will see temperatures up into the 60s through Friday before some cooler air is filtered in by the weekend. The temperatures we are seeing this week are normal highs for early March; the average high on March 1st is 61 degrees!

Although it is mild out there, it is not the hottest we have seen! Record high temperatures for this time period are around the mid-70s. The best chance to see temperatures nearing 70 degrees will occur on Friday when high temperatures are forecasted to reach the mid to upper 60s! If you are someone who enjoys this mild air get out and enjoy it before a brief cool down arrives for the weekend!

Any Spring Showers On The Way?



Potential for spring showers to return?

Beautiful would be the perfect word to describe the weather we have been experiencing lately! With the dry air in place and only weak disturbances moving into the region through early next week, we will only see a slight increase in cloud cover. There is the potential to see some sort of rain activity return to the region heading into the upcoming week! The Rainfall Outlook from the Climate Prediction Center shows the potential for rain activity between February 15th and 19th. Taking a look at the long-range forecast model, it is picking up some rain activity moving into the region next Thursday. This is something we will continue to monitor, but before this arrives make sure you are able to get out and enjoy the nice weather!