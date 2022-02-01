After a very active start to January, the month ended dry and mild. The warmest day of January was on New Year’s Day when the high temperature was 79 degrees, the coldest high was January 21 when the temperature was 32 degrees. During January, the high temperatures were above average 51 percent of the days and below-average 49 percent.

During the month of January, we were riding the temperature rollercoaster with above-average temperatures one moment and then a blast of cold air the next. The average temperature for the month was 39.1 degrees, this takes the average of both the high and low temperatures. The normal is 42.6 degrees, which means we ended the month 3.6 degrees cooler than normal. The coldest January on record occurred in 1940 when the average temperature was 26.2 degrees, this year was the 35th coldest on record.

The first two days were on the active side for the Tennessee Valley. Severe storms, heavy rainfall, and mild temperatures are what we saw that day. By January second cold air was ushered into the region leading to the first snowfall of the season. Total rainfall for the month of January was 5.87 inches making it the 45th wettest on record. The wettest January on record was during the year 1937 when 11.40 inches fell.

The first half of the month was on the wetter side before dry weather took over for the end of the month. The majority of this rain we saw was during 2 significant weather events. The first was during the severe weather outbreak on January 1st when 1.48 inches fell. The second weather event was on January 6th when 1.32 inches fell.

Look Ahead to February

6-10 day temperature outlook

We are starting the month of February off on the mild and active side. The average high temperature for February 1st is 54 degrees and the forecasted high is 64 degrees. Looking at more climate information for the month of February, by the end of the month, the average high temperature will warm to 60 degrees.

Temperatures for the first few days of February will be on the mild side with highs forecasted to be in the 60s. Behind the frontal system on Thursday, colder air will be ushered back into the region leading to the return of cooler temperatures. Taking a look at the 6-10 day temperature outlook from the Climate Prediction Center, the Tennesse Valley has the potential for below-average temperatures. This outlook is valid for February 6th-10th. The darker the shade of blue the higher the chance of seeing below-average temperatures.