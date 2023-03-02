February was certainly a warm month for everyone across the Tennessee Valley, with the majority of the month’s temperatures being above-average.

During the month of February, Huntsville broke a high-temperature record and will be ending the month with the fourth warmest on record. When looking at the average temperature for the month, the combination of high and low temperatures, was 53.2 degrees. This is 6.5 degrees above what a normal February is like.

The last two weeks were the warmest, with temperatures feeling more like Spring and Summer than late Winter! High temperatures reached the upper 70s to even 80 degrees. On February 22nd Huntsville broke a high-temperature record when the high reached 81 degrees, which became the fourth earliest 80-degree-plus day in February for Huntsville.

When it comes to precipitation, the majority of the area was just below normal when it came to precipitation. Huntsville specifically recorded 4.89 inches of rain during the month of February which was just over two-tenths below the normal.

Warm End To February For Everyone:

As mentioned above the whole area saw a very warm February. Muscle Shoals saw its warmest February on record with an average temperature of 54.3 degrees. On February 22nd Fayetteville and Muscle Shoals, both broke their record-high temperatures. The Shoals area also did this again on the 23rd when the temperatures warmed to 86 degrees.

The warm temperatures are forecast to continue into the first part of March before a potential cool down arrives mid-March.