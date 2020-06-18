Father’s Day Weekend – Hotter Temperatures Ahead

We’ve only seen 90° or higher six times in 2020 and all of those came earlier this month. Matter of fact, the high on Wednesday was only 80° which is normal for May 10! That’s about to change this weekend. Hotter temperatures are in the forecast Saturday and Sunday with highs in the lower to middle 90s.

June Calendar – Only Six Days In the 90s So Far

Why the Hotter Air?

The upper low moves out of the eastern United States for one. Secondly, this will allow a stronger ridge to form across parts of the southeast this weekend. It’s been very hot across parts of the Midwest and Southern Plains. A piece of that arrives this weekend.

Stronger ridge across Alabama this weekend heats us up!

We’ll be in the lower to middle 90s this weekend with only a few showers and storms. Our pattern turns soggy next week with a greater chance of much needed rain. We’ve had 0.95″ officially for June and only three days of measurable rain. That will change starting Monday.