This Sunday the 19th is Father’s Day and the weather looks like it is going to cooperate for any outdoor activities! The frontal system that tracked through the region on Friday will bring much-needed relief from the humidity. As drier air filters in, dew point values will decrease and so will the cloud cover.

Although we will get relief from the humidity, the heat will continue. Temperatures will be near average for this time of year, with highs forecasted to near 90 degrees both Saturday and Sunday!

If you are planning on taking a road trip south to spend time at the beach I have some great news for you! After starting the weekend off with temperatures in the upper 90s, temperatures Sunday will only reach 90. Nonetheless, the weather is looking picture perfect with plenty of sun and little cloud cover!