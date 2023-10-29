After a very warm weekend for this time of year across the Tennessee Valley, changes are on the way heading into the start of this week.

We are about to experience a cold snap that will lead to the coldest air so far this season. The change in the pattern will be associated with a cold front tracking through the region.

This cold front is forecast to move through the region Monday bringing the chance for scattered light rain showers. The majority of the area will start the day off dry, but it will be mostly cloudy. Northwest Alabama will see rain showers first, as early as the morning commute. These showers will then move eastward throughout the day. There are signs, that some of these could break apart which will limit rain totals.

Looking at potential rainfall totals across the Tennessee Valley, rain will be limited. With the recent extreme and severe drought conditions we are experiencing, we could benefit from a soaking rain. This will not be one of those events unfortunately, as totals look to be less than a tenth of an inch. Very few locations will receive a tenth of an inch.

Winds will begin to increase on Monday and quickly shift from the southwest to the northwest. By Monday evening a northwest-north wind will be sustained from 5-15 mph with gusts over 20 mph possible. Tuesday through Wednesday gusts will increase to upwards of 30 mph.

Falling Temperatures Monday:

The bigger story will be the cold air that will filter into the region. High temperatures on Monday will happen early in the morning before the temperatures fall through the afternoon. It will be the strong northwest wind that will help drop temperatures in the upper 40s by the evening commute.

When heading out the door Monday morning to work or school make sure you have the jacket.

First Frost/Freeze Of The Season:

Heading into the coming week, the area has the potential to see the first frost of the season! The average first frost in the fall in Huntsville is October 22. With a strong north-northwest wind gusting occasionally to 30 mph, colder air will filter into the region. This colder air will support morning lows Wednesday potentially in the low 30s to even upper 20s in the sheltered valleys.

With temperatures at or below freezing many will wake up early Wednesday to some frost on the ground. The main thing that could limit frost development would be the wind on Tuesday night. A better chance for more widespread frost or freeze will come Thursday morning.

Stick with the Weather Authority as an alert may be issued in the coming days.