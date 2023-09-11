After starting the week off with near-average temperatures, the Tennessee Valley will experience a sneak peek of the Fall season.

A cold front is forecast to track through the region late Tuesday afternoon bringing with it the chance of scattered rain showers and isolated storms. Behind this front, cooler and drier air will filter into the region. In the upper levels of the atmosphere, a low-pressure well north (near the Great Lakes) will lead to a trough in the jet stream.

The dip in the jet stream will support the change in our weather pattern and a fall-like feel here in the Tennessee Valley. Many will wake up Thursday morning with temperatures in the upper 50s to nearing 60 degrees. You may want to have that light jacket handy when stepping out the door.

The temperatures we are forecast to see Wednesday through the weekend are normal highs for late September into early October. As of Monday afternoon, high temperatures are forecast to range from the upper 70s in Sand Mountian to the low 80s in the Huntsville Metro.

The high looks to be the coolest on Thursday with temperatures reaching 81 degrees, the last time it reached this temperature on this date was in 1976. While temperatures will be cooler than normal across the area, it will not be the coolest we have seen on record in Huntsville. The record lowest maximum temperatures Wednesday through Sunday are in the upper 60s.

During a normal fall season in the Tennessee Valley, the average temperature ranges from around 60 degrees to 64 degrees. Last year, Huntsville saw highs in the 70s in early September and a few days recorded 70s in the later part of the month. For Huntsville, the average high temperature for September is 86.5 degrees, October is 76 degrees and November is 64 degrees.

While the climatological first day of fall isn’t until September 23rd, for record-keeping purposes, the fall season consists of the months of September, October, and November.