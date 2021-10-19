Fall Foliage Update

We are continuing to see the Fall like weather across the Tennessee Valley with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. The leaves are continuing to change colors leading to gorgeous sights! If you are hoping to see the fall foliage your best chance will be in the northeastern portions of Alabama. This includes portions of Dekalb, Jackson, Madison, & Marshall Counties.

The dry weather we have seen lately has caused a delay in the foliage, but that will change this week! Most locations will begin to see a change in leaves thanks to the cooler temperatures we saw. Portions of the area could be near the peak by late next week, depending on the weather.

What impacts the leaves changing?

There are multiple factors when it comes to leaves changing colors during the Fall; the first would be the amount of sunlight. During the fall we see less sunlight which reduces the chemical process that allows leaves to have their green color. As the chlorophyll fades away, other compounds present in the leaves produce the vibrant colors that we see every autumn.

Two other factors that contribute to the change in color are temperatures and rain activity. In order to get the most vibrant colors, we need to see near average temperatures during the day and cool temperatures at night. The amount of moisture we see will determine if leaves change colors on time or if there is any delay in the process. During dry periods it could lead to muted colors and the color change could be delayed.

October Summary



October rainfall & temperature summary

We have been seeing some pretty mild temperatures so far for the month of October. There have been 12 days where the high has been in the 80s & 6 where they have been in the 60s or 70s. After seeing a stretch of above-average temperatures, we have been able to enjoy more seasonable temperatures this past week! The fact that we have been able to see these cooler temperatures will help allow us to see some vibrant colors in the coming weeks!

Rainfall wise for this month, here in Huntsville, we have seen a total of 2.65″ so far; the average for the month is 3.56″. The next best chance for scattered rain showers looks to come on Thursday as a frontal system passes through the region. Rain accumulation looks to stay near a quarter of an inch or less.