Fall Foliage Update (10/26/2021)

The change in leaves is becoming more widespread across the Tennessee Valley this week! The latest update shows that foliage is patchy across the area, especially into portions of northeastern Alabama. The seasonable temperatures we have been seeing lately will lead to vibrant colors.

Temperatures will remain on the cooler side for the next few weeks thanks to the current weather setup. Through the next two weeks, we have the potential to see below-average temperatures. The latest Temperatures Outlook from the Climate Prediction Center has the Tennessee Valley in a 50% chance of seeing temperatures above average.



Climate Prediction Center Temperature Outlook

The average high temperature during the 6-10 day outlook (Nov. 1-5) is 68.8° & the average high temperature during the 8-14 day outlook (Nov. 3-9) is 67.5°. These two maps show that during these time periods we have a 50% chance to see temperatures at or below 68° or 67°.

When could we see the first freeze?

Average first freeze across the Tennessee Valley

Temperatures typically fluctuate during the fall season here in the Tennessee Valley, but freezing temperatures are typically uncommon early in the season. Here in Huntsville, the average first freeze occurs on November 2nd; the earliest a first freeze has occurred was October 9th, 2000.

A hard freeze, here in our area, is defined by temperatures below 29°. As we head into the first week of October, temperatures