December 1st marks the first day of Meteorological Winter which means Fall has come to an end. For record-keeping reasons, the Fall Season includes the months of September, October, and November.

November Weather Wrap-Up

This season was certainly a cool and dry one for most of the area! Average temperatures, combining the highs and lows, ranged from right around 60 to almost 63 degrees. This led to a cooler-than-normal season for us all! Fall was also very dry, with most experiencing drought conditions the entire season. While rain totals ranged from nearly 10 inches to almost 12, it was still below normal season totals.

For the Huntsville area specifically, the average temperature was 62 degrees, which was 1.8 degrees cooler than normal. After a stretch of dry weather this season, the rain at the end of November was certainly beneficial! Huntsville recorded 10.58 inches, which was still about a half inch below normal. The warmest day was on September 20th, when the high was 97 degrees and the coldest was November 13th when the high struggled to reach 40 degrees.

What Does A Normal Winter Look Like?

The climatological Winter Season consists of the months of December, January, and February due to record-keeping reasons. During a normal season, the Tennessee Valley will observe average temperatures in the low 40s to mid-40s. Precipitation-wise, totals are well into the teens. Along with the rain, we can’t forget that four-letter word, snow! Typically the region will average around 2 inches of snow per season.

Taking a look at statistics for the Huntsville area specifically, the average temperature is 45 degrees. While total precipitation nears 16 inches the normal snowfall is around 2 inches. During the 1963-1964 Winter Season, Huntsville measured two feet of snow!

Stick with the Weather Authority through the Winter Season! We will keep you updated on the latest when winter weather strikes!