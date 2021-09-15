Fall Begins in One Week!

Temperatures so far in September

The first two weeks of September we have seen humid conditions across Northern Alabama, but temperature wise we have been right around average. We are now a week from the official first day of Fall, but are we going to be feeling like it?

The first day of fall is September 22nd at 2:20pm. Looking back for the past 21 years, the average temperature on the first day of Fall here in Huntsville is ~86°. During this period there were a total of 7 days over 90°. This year high temperatures are forecasted to be near the mid 80s; which is near average for this time of year.

Average last day of 90°

Is cooler weather on the way?

In order to break the current weather pattern we are in, a strong frontal system needs to move through the region. A frontal passage would lead to cooler and drier air being ushered into the region. Taking a look at the 6-10 day temperatures outlook and the 8-14 day temperature outlook, there is a 50-60% chance to see warmer than average temperatures.

6-10 day temperature outlook

8-14 day temperature outlook

With the remnants of Nicholas nearly stationary in Louisana & a high pressure system to the northeast of the region; we will continue to see warm & moist air ushered into the region. This will lead to continious pattern of showers and storms developing during the afternoon and evening along with very humid conitions.

Current weather setup

Temperatures look to remain near average with a cool down possible by the first week of October.