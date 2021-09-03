Fairly Nice Weekend Ahead; Few Showers Possible

The Weather Authority

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The drier air sticks around through Saturday, meaning we have pleasant weather as we head into the start of the holiday weekend. Temperatures will trend up slightly as we round out the week, but the generally pleasant weather sticks with us.

Moisture increases enough Sunday into Labor Day to support a few widely scattered showers, but at this point it doesn’t look like a total washout.

Most of the rain probably falls Sunday night into Monday morning, so impacts on your holiday weekend plans will likely be minimal.

College football Saturday!

There are no weather problems facing college games around Alabama and Tennessee (and Georgia) this weekend! It’ll be warm, it’ll be getting a little more humid Saturday evening, and we see no real threat of rain or storms:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Here To Send Us Your Photo