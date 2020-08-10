Eye on the Tropics: New area of potential development in the Atlantic

The remnants of Isaias dissipated nearly a week ago, but soon there may be yet another tropical cyclone to monitor in the Atlantic basin.

The National Hurricane Center has outlined an area of favorable development well off the coast of Africa, but still a few days away from the Windward Islands in the Caribbean Ocean.

If the tropical system were to strengthen to tropical storm status, it would become Josephine.

Below is additional information from the National Hurricane Center.

Tropical Weather Outlook NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL 800 PM EDT Sun Aug 9 2020 For the North Atlantic...Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico: 1. Showers and thunderstorms associated with a tropical wave located a few hundred miles south-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands continue to show signs of organization. However, recent satellite-derived wind data indicates that the circulation remains elongated. Environmental conditions appear conducive enough to support additional development of this system, and a tropical depression could form during the next few days while it moves generally westward at 15 mph across the tropical Atlantic. Conditions are likely to become less conducive for development late this week. * Formation chance through 48 hours...medium...40 percent. * Formation chance through 5 days...medium...50 percent. Forecaster Pasch