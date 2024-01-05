Even though we have had beneficial rainfall across much of the state over the past few weeks, drought conditions remain. Much of the state is still experiencing some state of drought.

Almost 45% of the state is experiencing severe to exceptional drought conditions. In the Tennessee Valley, Northwest Alabama is struggling for rainfall with extreme drought conditions. While Northeast Alabama and parts of Southern Middle Tennessee have seen some drought improvement with moderate and severe drought in place.

Since the beginning of January, Huntsville and Muscle Shoals have picked up no rainfall. However, more rounds of rain are on the way for the area in the weeks ahead.

