HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – After seeing near-average temperatures through the weekend with highs in the mid-50s to upper 60s, colder air will surge into the region.

A cold front that tracked through the region Sunday will be well to the east by Monday morning.

Behind the front, an area of high pressure will build into the region. The clockwise rotation around this disturbance will lead to a strong northwest-to-north wind late Sunday night into early Monday morning.

The wind direction will help surge cold air into the region. Low temperatures for the first half of the week are forecast to be subfreezing, or below 32 degrees.

With regards to high temperatures, those will remain well below average for this time of year. Highs Monday will struggle to reach the mid to upper 40s and then hover at 50 degrees Tuesday.

The normal low for this time of year is in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees. By Monday morning, many will wake up to temperatures at or just below freezing.

The coldest mornings are forecast to be Tuesday and Wednesday.

Lows will likely dip into the mid to upper 20s but a light breeze could lead to wind chill values in the low 20s. Where the wind is the strongest, the wind chill value could be near the upper teens.

While the cold air on the way may appear some of the coldest air we’ve seen, it won’t come near to breaking records in Huntsville.

The record low temperatures for Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday morning are all in the teens. While localized could expierence a wind chill value in the teens, we should not see lows dip into the teens.

How you can prepare ahead of the cold:

Above is a look at what you can do to help prepare you for the sub-freezing temperatures we will see on Monday through Thursday mornings.

Make sure when heading out in the morning or late evening that you are wearing multiple layers to stay warm. Along with making sure you stay warm, we don’t want to forget our furry friends. As we continue to head deeper into the colder months, we need to provide them with a warm and safe shelter.

Make sure to bring smaller plants indoors or cover them. Have extra supplies in your cars, like jumper cables, blankets, water, and other emergency supplies.

While temperatures will not be dropping into the teens, you still want to do what you can to prevent your pipes from bursting.

