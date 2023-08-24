An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect for much of the Tennessee Valley (in pink) until Friday evening. A Heat Advisory is in effect for the counties in orange until Friday evening. A warning is issued when heat index values are expected to be greater than 109 degrees.

Temperatures Friday afternoon are expected to rise to the upper 90s with heat indices well into the 100s. Take your heat precautions like drinking plenty of fluids, wearing light-weight, loose-fitting clothing and taking frequent breaks.

A Heat Advisory will be in effect for the Tennessee Valley on Saturday.