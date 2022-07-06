Parts of the Tennessee Valley are under an **EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING** through Friday. It includes Madison, Limestone, Lauderdale, and Colbert Counties in Alabama. In Tennessee, Moore and Lincoln Counties points west along US 64. We are used to Heat Advisories, but what is an excessive heat warning.

Honestly, it’s just another level of heat. It’s regional dependent on the heat index with the ‘wording’ varying from 105 to 110 degrees plus. The bottom line is just going to be extremely hot the rest of the week. Here is a look at the wording from the National Weather Service:

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values above 110 degrees. * WHERE...In Alabama, Lauderdale, Colbert, Limestone and Madison Counties. In Tennessee, Moore and Lincoln Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. ...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...Heat index values up to 109 degrees. * WHERE...In Alabama, Morgan, Jackson, Marshall, Franklin AL, Cullman, Lawrence and DeKalb Counties. In Tennessee, Franklin TN County. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.

According to the text, the difference is subtle. The warning is for the ‘feel like’ temperature to be above 110. The advisory is for 105-110. Bottom line, use extreme caution when spending an extended amount of time outside this week.