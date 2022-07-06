Parts of the Tennessee Valley are under an **EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING** through Friday. It includes Madison, Limestone, Lauderdale, and Colbert Counties in Alabama. In Tennessee, Moore and Lincoln Counties points west along US 64. We are used to Heat Advisories, but what is an excessive heat warning.

Honestly, it’s just another level of heat. It’s regional dependent on the heat index with the ‘wording’ varying from 105 to 110 degrees plus. The bottom line is just going to be extremely hot the rest of the week. Here is a look at the wording from the National Weather Service:

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values above
  110 degrees.

* WHERE...In Alabama, Lauderdale, Colbert, Limestone and Madison
  Counties. In Tennessee, Moore and Lincoln Counties.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
  increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
  particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
  activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.





...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 109 degrees.

* WHERE...In Alabama, Morgan, Jackson, Marshall, Franklin AL,
  Cullman, Lawrence and DeKalb Counties. In Tennessee, Franklin
  TN County.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
  illnesses to occur.

According to the text, the difference is subtle. The warning is for the ‘feel like’ temperature to be above 110. The advisory is for 105-110. Bottom line, use extreme caution when spending an extended amount of time outside this week.