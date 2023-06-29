Excessive Heat Warning Friday

An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect for part of our area (in the pink color) on Friday from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. Temperatures in the upper 90s and near 100 degrees along with high humidity could mean heat index values as high as 111 degrees in spots.

Heat Advisory Friday

A Heat Advisory will be in effect from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. Friday for the counties in orange for the potential heat index values ranging from 100 to 106 degrees.

Take your heat precautions such as staying hydrated, wearing sunscreen and reapplying it often, wearing lightweight, light-colored clothing and knowing the signs of heat stroke or heat exhaustion.

Heat Safety

What’s Causing The Extreme Heat?

A ridge of high pressure is responsible for the high heat across our area. It will build overhead into Friday, leading to some of the hottest air all year. A southerly wind flow has also ushered in moisture from the Gulf of Mexico so it feels even hotter.

Live Alert 19

