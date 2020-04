Eufaula Tornado Given EF-2 Rating

The National Weather Service in Birmingham has surveyed the damage from the tornado that impacted Eufaula yesterday, and determined the tornado was an EF-2 with winds of 130 mph. A detailed damage assessment can be found below.

.TORNADO #2 EUFAULA TORNADO (BARBOUR COUNTY)…

RATING: EF-2

ESTIMATED PEAK WIND: 130 MPH

PATH LENGTH (STATUTE): 7.85 MILES

PATH WIDTH (MAXIMUM): 350 YARDS

FATALITIES: 0

INJURIES: 0

START DATE: MAR 31 2020

START TIME: 11:34 AM CDT

START LOCATION: 3 ENE BAKER HILL

START LAT/LON: 31.8016 / -85.2636

END DATE: MAR 31 2020

END TIME: 11:46 AM CDT

END LOCATION: 5 S EUFAULA

END LAT/LON: 31.8173 / -85.1313

SURVEY SUMMARY:

THE TORNADO FORMED IN A WOODED AREA WEST OF LEE PARKER LANE, JUST

NORTH OF HIGHWAY 131 AND TO THE NORTHEAST OF BAKER HILL. IT MOVED

NORTHEASTWARD DOWNING TREES AND CAUSING MINOR ROOF DAMAGE TO TWO

RESIDENCES ALONG FIVE MILE ROAD AND REMOVING THE ROOF FROM AN

OUTBUILDING. IT CONTINUED TO SNAP NUMEROUS TREES AS IT MOVED THROUGH

A WOODED AREA. IT CROSSED HIGHWAY 131 NEAR LEROY ROAD WHERE TWO

RESIDENCES AND A MOBILE HOME SUFFERED MINOR DAMAGE AS THE TORNADO

TURNED EASTWARD. THE TORNADO INTENSIFIED AS IT CROSSED HIGHWAY 431,

WITH THE MOST SIGNIFICANT DAMAGE OCCURRING IN THE COUNTRY CLUB OF

ALABAMA NEIGHBORHOOD ALONG THE SOUTH SIDE OF PEBBLE BEACH DRIVE.

LARGE SECTIONS OF ROOFS WERE REMOVED FROM A FEW WELL BUILT

RESIDENCES WITH COLLAPSE OF SOME EXTERIOR WALLS. THE TORNADO CROSSED

THE WALTER F. GEORGE RESERVOIR ALONG THE CHATTAHOOCHEE RIVER AND

CONTINUED INTO QUITMAN COUNTY IN GEORGIA.

EF SCALE:

THE ENHANCED FUJITA SCALE CLASSIFIES TORNADOES INTO THE FOLLOWING

CATEGORIES.

EF0…WEAK……65 TO 85 MPH

EF1…WEAK……86 TO 110 MPH

EF2…STRONG….111 TO 135 MPH

EF3…STRONG….136 TO 165 MPH

EF4…VIOLENT…166 TO 200 MPH

EF5…VIOLENT…>200 MPH

NOTE:

THE INFORMATION IN THIS STATEMENT IS PRELIMINARY AND SUBJECT TO

CHANGE PENDING FINAL REVIEW OF THE EVENTS AND PUBLICATION IN NWS

STORM DATA.

