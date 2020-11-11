Eta Regains Hurricane Status Off the Coast Of Florida

Eta is a hurricane again with winds at 75 mph as of early Wednesday morning.

The track takes the system across northern Florida. Heavy rain and flooding is expected in the coming days.

Here is the latest statement from the National Hurricane Center:

Hurricane Eta Tropical Cyclone Update NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL AL292020 735 AM EST Wed Nov 11 2020 ...ETA BECOMES A HURRICANE AGAIN OFFSHORE OF SOUTHWESTERN FLORIDA... Reports from a NOAA Hurricane Hunter aircraft and Doppler radar data indicate that Eta has re-strengthened into a hurricane offshore the southwestern coast of Florida, with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph (120 km/h), with higher gusts. SUMMARY OF 735 AM EST...1235 UTC...INFORMATION ---------------------------------------------- LOCATION...25.8N 83.8W ABOUT 130 MI...210 KM WSW OF FT. MYERS FLORIDA ABOUT 170 MI...270 KM SSW OF TAMPA FLORIDA MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS...75 MPH...120 KM/H PRESENT MOVEMENT...NNE OR 15 DEGREES AT 15 MPH...24 KM/H MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE...983 MB...29.03 INCHES





