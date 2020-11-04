Eta On Track To Have U.S. Impacts Next Week

Tropical Storm Eta continues to drop flooding rains across Central America today, and will continue to do so through the next 36-48 hours.

Eta’s path takes it northwest over Honduras, Guatemala, and Belize through Friday morning. By Friday afternoon, Eta will be re-strengthening in the Caribbean, likely to become a tropical storm before impacting Cuba and parts of Florida over the weekend and into the start of next week.

There still remains some uncertainty on the exact track and intensity of Eta as it moves towards the U.S. Keep up with any changes in the forecast track using our interactive map below.

Alex Puckett

