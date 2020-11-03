Eta Makes Landfall as Category 4 Hurricane In Nicaragua

Hurricane Eta has made landfall this afternoon near Puerto Cabezas, Nicaragua bringing catastrophic winds, surge, and flooding. Widespread catastrophic flooding is likely as the storm slowly traverses over much of Central America over the next several days. Eta will re-emerge in the Caribbean by the end of this week and will begin moving towards Cuba and Florida by the start of next week.

We’ll keep you updated as we continue to work on the forecast for Eta next week. You can keep up with the latest forecast track for Hurricane Eta using Live Alert 19 or by using the interactive map below.

– Alex Puckett

