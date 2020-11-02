Eta Becomes A Hurricane In the Western Caribbean Sea – United States Impact Unlikely

Something we are used to….another hurricane. Eta strengthened into a hurricane Monday morning at 3am central time. Winds are at 75 mph (Category 1) in the western Caribbean Sea.

The official track takes the system into Nicaragua and Honduras later this week. Let’s hope the system gets eaten up over central America before it has a chance to turn north. Some models have Eta turned north toward the Yucatan Peninsula.





Here is the text from the National Hurricane Center.

...ETA BECOMES A HURRICANE... ...LIFE-THREATENING STORM SURGE, DAMAGING WINDS, FLASH FLOODING, AND LANDSLIDES EXPECTED ACROSS PORTIONS OF CENTRAL AMERICA... SUMMARY OF 400 AM EST...0900 UTC...INFORMATION ---------------------------------------------- LOCATION...14.8N 80.9W ABOUT 155 MI...250 KM E OF CABO GRACIAS A DIOS ON NIC/HON BORDER ABOUT 175 MI...285 KM ENE OF PUERTO CABEZAS NICARAGUA MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS...75 MPH...120 KM/H PRESENT MOVEMENT...W OR 265 DEGREES AT 12 MPH...19 KM/H MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE...987 MB...29.15 INCHES

