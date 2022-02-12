Tonight’s Forecast

Sunday’s Forecast

It will be a chilly end to the weekend for the area thanks to a strong northerly wind flow. Temperatures tonight are forecasted to fall back into the low 20s. With sustained winds between 10-15 mph, out of the north, wind chill values will be in the teens by early Sunday morning. High pressure will allow for plenty of sunshine Sunday, though the sun won’t help temperatures with highs forecasted to only reach the low to mid-40s.

Weather For The Coming Week

It will be a pleasant start to the week with sunshine in the forecast for everyone! Temperatures to start off seasonable with highs forecasted to reach the low to mid-50s. Winds will turn breezy by mid-week and shift out of the south/southwest. This wind direction will help usher in warm air and deep moisture from the south. High temperatures by midweek are forecasted to be above average for this time of year with temperatures expected to near 70 degrees.

Latest on the next weather system

Looking towards the second half of the week, we will see active weather return to the region. The Storm Prediction Center already has our area highlighted for the potential for strong to severe storms to develop. The latest model trends show a warm front pushing northward through the region late Wednesday. This is when we could begin seeing scattered showers overspread the area. Rainfall during this time is looking light, though downpours will be possible.

How To Program Your Weather Radio

The main weather threat will occur along a cold front passage during Thursday afternoon and evening. Scattered showers to even isolated storms ahead of a mainline that develops along the cold front. This is the time period we could see the heaviest rainfall and the threat for some strong storms. How severe the storms could be will become clearer in the coming days with the latest model runs.

7-Day Rainfall Outlook From The Weather Prediction Center

It is too early to pinpoint the exact impacts the Tennessee Valley will see since we are still days away from the event. Current model trends are forecasting precipitable water values between 1.5-2 inches. This would support the potential for heavy rainfall from any showers or storms that develop. We will need to continue to monitor other environmental parameters that could lead to strong storms. One other item to monitor would be the threat of strong winds, especially along the cold front boundary. Stick with the Weather Authority as we will keep you up to date on the latest.