Elsa Is Now A Hurricane – First Of the 2021 Season

Elsa strengthened to a hurricane at 7am central time Friday.
Here is the special advisory from the National Hurricane Center:
Hurricane Elsa Tropical Cyclone Update NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL AL052021 745 AM AST Fri Jul 02 2021 ...ELSA STRENGTHENS TO A HURRICANE... Surface observations from Barbados indicate that Elsa's maximum sustained winds have increased to near 75 mph, and the cyclone is now a hurricane. A special advisory will be issued within the hour in place of the normal intermediate advisory. The Meteorological Service of Barbados has issued Hurricane Warning for Barbados, St. Vincent, and the Grenadines. The Meteorological Service of St. Lucia has issued a Hurricane Warning for St. Lucia. The Meteorological Service of Barbados reported a sustained wind of 74 mph and a gust to 86 mph. SUMMARY OF 745 AM AST...1145 UTC...INFORMATION ---------------------------------------------- LOCATION...12.9N 59.8W ABOUT 20 MI...WSW OF BARBADOS ABOUT 95 MI...E OF ST. VINCENT MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS...75 MPH... PRESENT MOVEMENT...WNW OR 290 DEGREES AT 28 MPH... MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE...995 MB...29.38 INCHES Forecaster Beven/Latto/Zelinsky