Elsa Is Now A Hurricane – First Of the 2021 Season

The Weather Authority

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Elsa strengthened to a hurricane at 7am central time Friday.

Here is the special advisory from the National Hurricane Center:

Hurricane Elsa Tropical Cyclone Update
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL       AL052021
745 AM AST Fri Jul 02 2021

...ELSA STRENGTHENS TO A HURRICANE...

Surface observations from Barbados indicate that Elsa's maximum 
sustained winds have increased to near 75 mph, and the cyclone 
is now a hurricane.  A special advisory will be issued within the 
hour in place of the normal intermediate advisory. 

The Meteorological Service of Barbados has issued Hurricane 
Warning for Barbados, St. Vincent, and the Grenadines. 

The Meteorological Service of St. Lucia has issued a Hurricane 
Warning for St. Lucia.

The Meteorological Service of Barbados reported a sustained wind of 
74 mph and a gust to 86 mph.  

SUMMARY OF 745 AM AST...1145 UTC...INFORMATION
----------------------------------------------
LOCATION...12.9N 59.8W
ABOUT 20 MI...WSW OF BARBADOS
ABOUT 95 MI...E OF ST. VINCENT
MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS...75 MPH...
PRESENT MOVEMENT...WNW OR 290 DEGREES AT 28 MPH...
MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE...995 MB...29.38 INCHES

Forecaster Beven/Latto/Zelinsky

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Here To Send Us Your Photo