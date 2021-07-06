Elsa Could Strengthen Into A Hurricane Again Before Landfall

At the 1 pm Advisory, Elsa had show intensification. Elsa was a strong Tropical Storm, and is forecast to become a hurricane this evening before making landfall along Florida’s West Coast north of Tampa Bay. Impacts from Elsa will be felt far outside the forecast cone, but the biggest impacts will be felt from the center of the storm eastward.

Elsa’s impacts on Alabama will be minimal. In the Tennessee Valley, we don’t expect any real enhancement to our overall rainfall tomorrow from Elsa, but along the coast, Elsa is bringing dangerous surf conditions.

At the Gulf Coast

Heavy surf and a high risk of rip currents will be present for much of this week along the Gulf Coast. Heed local beach patrol advice and keep up to date with the forecast for the weather and surf conditions with our Gulf Coast forecast page.

Know the dangers of rip currents, learn the beach flag system, and keep up to date with the latest forecast and rip current conditions with our Gulf Coast Forecast page:

Keep up with the forecast wherever you go with Live Alert 19. Download it today for iOS or Android!

Follow me on Facebook and Twitter!

– Alex Puckett