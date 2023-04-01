The National Weather Service (NWS) Office in Huntsville surveyed damage Saturday morning that was associated with Friday night’s storms. The NWS, Madison County EMA, and Lincoln County EMA found evidence that the damage was associated with a high-end EF3 tornado, with maximum winds of 160 mph.

The tornado touched down near the Hazel Green community and traveled northeast crossing the state line into southern Lincoln County. The tornado was on the ground for 16 minutes and produced just over a 12-mile-long damage path. There were five reported injuries and one fatality.