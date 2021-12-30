EF1 Tornado Confirmed In DeKalb County

Severe storms moved through DeKalb County Wednesday night and we’ve learned an EF1 tornado has been confirmed. The tornado occurred near the Powell area and ended near Rainsville.

The path length was around six miles. The path width was 285 yards wide. Maximum winds were 104 mph.

The tornado started just east of CR120 and first caused damage to a small outbuilding and uprooted trees. As it moved east, it snapped and uprooted more trees and also caused roof damage to several homes.

The tornado went on to cause roof damage at Bluescope Steel.