The National Weather Service (NWS) Office in Huntsville surveyed damage across the Tennessee Valley Saturday after Friday night’s storms. There were a total of three EF2 tornadoes and an EF1 tornado. Along with the confirmed tornadoes, straight-line wind damage of 70-80 mph was found in the city of Florence.

Morgan County Tornadoes:

An EF2 Tornado was been confirmed by the NWS in Morgan County; the Hartselle community was hit the hardest. The EF2 tornado touched down near Upshaw in Lawrence County before crossing over into Morgan County. The tornado had maximum wind speeds of 118 mph. Along the nearly 13.5-mile-long damage path, trees were uprooted and/or snapped, some homes sustained significant structural damage and caused a mobile home was overturned and rolled.

A second tornado touched down in Morgan County, this one was rated to be an EF1. This tornado had maximum winds of 94 mph, producing damage near the Morgan City community. Many of the damage indicators with this tornado were in the form of up rooted trees and minor structural damage.

Lauderdale County Tornado:

An EF2 Tornado was been confirmed by the NWS in Lauderdale near the St. Florian community. The tornado has maximum winds of 120 mph, with a brief touchdown occurring near the Hunter Ridge subdivision; south of St. Florian and north of Florence.

The damage path associated with this tornado was less than half a mile but produced significant damage. Several roofs of homes in the community were destroyed and the backside of the homes sustained severe damage. The worst damage was at the northeast corner of Plantation Springs Drive.

Lincoln County Tornado:

An EF2 Tornado was been confirmed by the NWS in Lincoln County, Tennessee. The EF2 tornado led to significant damage in Fayetteville and had maximum wind speeds of 118 mph.

The NWS analyzed damage along a nearly 4-mile-long damage path in Lincoln county near the Fayetteville community. Near the Lincoln Medical Center power poles were snapped, debris collided with the building, cars had their windows blown out, and an exterior wall was disconnected but not collapsed.