The National Weather Service in Huntsville has confirmed that an EF-1 tornado briefly touched down in Northern Madison County near New Market on the night of March 1, 2023.

Meteorologist In Charge Todd Barron confirms that a very short-lived at least EF-1 tornado touched down in the area. He says that the tornado was likely a high-end EF-1 with estimated wind speeds of 110 mph.







Baron says that while unfortunately there was some structural damage to roofs, thankfully there were no injuries.