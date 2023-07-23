MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — The National Weather Service in Huntsville has confirmed an EF-1 tornado Friday evening in the Hampton Cove area.

The maximum wind speeds of the tornado were estimated to be around 93 mph. The path length was around 7.1 miles and the width of the tornado was 50 yards.

According to The National Weather Service, the tornado occurred northwest of Highway 431 South in Hampton Cove along Paul Drive off of Old Big Cove Road. It skipped south and east as it crossed Highway 431 at Hampton Cove Cemetery.

The tornado then moved southeast as it approached Old Highway 431, crossing portions of the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail at Hampton Cove. The tornado continued south and east across mainly rural areas as it approached Old Highway 431 heading toward Cherry Tree Rd.

Trees were downed at the ball fields at this location, before the tornado strengthened as it approached homes further down Cherry Tree Road. A home suffered damage when

trees were blown down onto the structure, as well as trees snapped near the bases at this location.

The tornado was at its strongest at this location, with 93 mph wind speeds and a width of 50 yards as it snapped trees about two to five feet from their bases.



From this point south and east, the tornado produced sporadic tree damage following Goose Creek along Cherry Tree Road. The last noted damage occurred near the intersection of Cherry Tree Road and Old Gurley Pike.

Additional satellite data may be necessary to get an official endpoint as the road network ended, and trees may have been downed in the distance on the ridge to the north of this location.