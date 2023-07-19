MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – Teams from the National Weather Service and the Madison County Emergency Management Agency surveyed damage from last night’s storms in Monrovia.

It was concluded from the surveys that a brief EF-0 tornado touched down in the Monrovia area a little after 5 p.m.

The max windspeed of the tornado was estimated to be 80 mph. It was on the ground for approximately 4 minutes, with a damage path width of 103 yards.

The tornado was determined to have touched down between the intersection of Jeff Rd and Kelly Springs, then moved southeast to the intersection of Indian Creek Rd and Blake Bottom Rd. The path length of the tornado was estimated to be around 2 miles in length.